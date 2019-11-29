Winter to be warmer than normal: IMD

'The upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northern most parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country', IMD said.
The winter is likely to be warmer than normal this season, the India Meteorological Department said on November 29.In its winter forecast released on November 29, the IMD said, "The upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northern most parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country."
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 06:50 pm