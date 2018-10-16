Winter session of Parliament may be postponed due to assembly polls: Report

The winter session of Parliament is likely to be postponed till the upcoming assembly elections in five states conclude.

The session, which usually commences in the third week of November, could now be rescheduled for December, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) is expected to take a call on the issue in a meeting scheduled for next week, the report suggests.

There is a precedence to defer the session to avoid an overlap with the elections, the report adds.

Polling in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 12 and 20 while Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will vote on November 28. Rajasthan and Telangana will vote on December 7. Counting for all five states will be held on December 11.

The dates of the parliamentary session could be postponed due to the election campaign. Most parties are likely to depute their senior leaders, who are also Members of Parliament (MP), to the election-bound states.

If the session is postponed, it will be the consecutive second year when the winter session starts in the last month of the calendar year. In 2017 too, the session began in December because of the assembly elections in Gujarat.

In 2016, the session had commenced slightly early to expedite passage of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill and to make way for an early Budget Session in 2017.

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress however said that the possibility of moving the session after the polling dates had not been discussed yet, the report adds.

As per the rules, the dates have to be announced at least 15 days before the session starts, giving MPs enough time to reach New Delhi from their respective constituencies.