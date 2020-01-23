Winter is coming: Mumbai may get colder from January 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degree Celsius in the city on January 22.
Mumbai is expected to see a spell of winter in the coming days as the minimum temperature is dipping in the city, The Times of India has reported.
According to the report, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degree Celsius in the city on January 22. It was 1.5 above normal.
The IMD Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degree Celsius, which was also 0.5 above normal, the report said.
On January 21, the minimum temperature recorded by IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 20 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius respectively, it said. The maximum temperature recorded by the two observatories were 31.7 degree Celsius and 33.3 degree Celsius respectively on the day.
The weather forecast body predicted that there would be a significant dip in the temperature from January 26, adding that the coming spell of winter could last longer."Winter is returning for Mumbai. This time south-central Maharashtra, along with northern parts of the state are likely to experience a drop in temperatures," KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD told the publication.