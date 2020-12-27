MARKET NEWS

Winter chill likely to revisit Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday: IMD

Large parts of the state had witnessed biting cold conditions last week. However, the chill had subsided slightly and minimum temperature had increased to some extent over the last few days.

PTI
December 27, 2020 / 06:07 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh, especially its western region, is likely to experience cold wave conditions for the second time this month from December 29, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Sunday.

"Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in Madhya Pradesh, especially its western part, for the second time this month from Tuesday. These conditions may continue for the next three to four days after that," P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office, said.

"The westerly disturbance has caused snowfall in northern India. This is going to bring chilly winds to Madhya Pradesh by Tuesday. But the cold wave conditions are not expected to last long in the state," he said.

"Extreme cold wave conditions are unlikely next week," he said.

Saha said that if the mercury drops by four degree Celsius below the average minimum temperature, that day is called a cold wave day.

He said that the lowest minimum temperature of four degree Celsius was recorded at Umaria, while the highest maximum temperature of 30.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Khandwa in 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am.

Minimum temperature in the range of four degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius was recorded at the IMD's 22 out of the total 30 stations in Madhya Pradesh, he added.
PTI
first published: Dec 27, 2020 06:07 pm

