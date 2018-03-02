'Winds of change' blowing, says Rahul Gandhi after MP bypoll victory

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the party's victory in the Assembly bypolls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh indicated that "winds of change" were blowing. He termed the outcome of the by-elections as the "defeat of arrogance and misgovernance and the victory of hope".

He also congratulated the aware people and voters for the Congress's victory in Mungaoli and Kolaras constituencies.

"Congratulations to the aware people, voters and Congress workers of Madhya Pradesh for the great victory in Kolaras and Mungaoli.

"This is a defeat of arrogance and malgovernance and victory of hope. Rajasthan earlier and now Madhya Pradesh has proved that the winds of change are knocking at the doors," he said on Twitter.

The Congress held on to both Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats in the by-elections whose results were declared yesterday.