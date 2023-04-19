 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Windfall tax on local crude revised to Rs 6,400, diesel sees cut in export duty

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

The revision of the windfall tax on crude oil production is expected to generate additional revenue for the government, while the removal of export duty on diesel may provide relief to the manufacturing sector

As a part of its efforts to rationalise tax structure in the petroleum sector and promote investments, the government has revised the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 6,400 per tonne.

A windfall tax is a higher tax levied by the government on specific industries when they experience unexpected and above-average profits.

The government has also increased the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum from nil to Rs 6,400 per tonne. However, the SAED on petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) will remain unchanged at nil. The government has decided to remove the export duty on diesel, after which, the SAED on diesel will reduce from Rs 0.50 per litre to nil.

The revision of the windfall tax on crude oil production is expected to generate additional revenue for the government. The move is expected to impact oil companies, as they will now have to pay a higher tax on the sale of crude oil in the domestic market. The removal of export duty on diesel is expected to provide relief to the manufacturing sector, which relies heavily on diesel for power generation and transportation.