'Willkomen', 'Swagatam': G20 delegates to be greeted in multiple languages

An artisan works on a handicarft artwork at G20 Crafts Bazaar, an exhibition-cum-sale, ahead of the G20 Summit at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, on September 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

From 'Bienvenue' in French to 'Hosgeldiniz' in Turkish, G20 delegates and other international guests will be greeted in multiple languages when they enter the delegation centre at the Summit venue in New Delhi.

In a spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', 'welcome' has been printed in languages of all G20 member nations and invited countries, on an official welcome backdrop installed in the Delegation Offices set up at Hall no. 14 of the Bharat Mandapam complex.

From 'Willkomen' in German to 'Selamat Datang' in Indonesian and 'Bienvenido' in Spanish to Hosgeldiniz' in Turkish, the backdrop wears a colourful look.

In a late Thursday night post on 'X', G20 India shared glimpses of the 'RBI Innovation Hub Pavillion', 'Digital India Experience Zone' and other facilities which have been created for delegates and others, in a video of the Bharat Mandapam.

In the short video, G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla also gave a sneak peek into dedicated office spaces which have been built for delegates of all G20 members nations and invited countries, besides a common spacious lounge area.

The welcome backdrop was also shown in the video.

From greetings in Bangla to German and Russian to Mandarin, the massive backdrop fronted by flags of all G20 members and invited countries and international organisations, paints a picture of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth. One Family. One Future. -- the theme of India's presidency of the G20.

The languages of all G20 member nations and invited countries have been included on the welcome backdrop, Shringla says in the video.

A large number of media delegates have already arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit and a press conference was held on Friday at the International Media Centre set up in Hall no 3 of the complex.

The G20 Summit will take place at the newly-built international exhibition and convention centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.