Will work out parameters for urgent mentioning and hearing of cases: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi Wednesday said "parameters" will be worked out for urgent mentioning and hearing of cases. Justice Gogoi, who took oath as the 46th CJI, said "no urgent mentioning of cases will be allowed" till certain parameters are fixed for it.

"We will work out the parameters then we will see as to how mentioning will be done," he said.

"If somebody is going to be hanged tomorrow, then we can understand (urgency)", the CJI said.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall. Justice Gogoi succeeds Justice Dipak Misra

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.