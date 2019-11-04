Will violate odd-even rule as it is Kejriwal govt’s 'election stunt': BJP’s Vijay Goel

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Vijay Goel on November 3 said he would violate the ‘odd-even’ rule and alleged that it was an "election stunt" of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"My violation of odd-even scheme of the Kejriwal government will be symbolic because it's an election stunt and drama in view of assembly election," Goel told news agency PTI, adding that he would ride an odd-numbered vehicle on even day.

The Rajya Sabha MP had broken the odd-even rule and paid a fine of Rs 2,000 when the scheme was implemented by the Kejriwal government in April 2016.

Vote bank politics has "blurred" the rationality of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Goel alleged.

"With exemptions to 70 lakh two-wheelers, cab aggregators Ola and Uber, three-wheelers and women drivers, the odd-even scheme has been rendered a mere gimmick and an election stunt," he said.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have been blaming crop residue burning as the main reason behind severe levels of air pollution in the city.

Kejriwal had recently said that BJP leaders like Goel were not realising the "seriousness" of air pollution problem in the city.

The AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a blame game over the pollution crisis in Delhi.

"If only stubble burning is responsible for causing pollution, why is Kejriwal government implementing odd-even scheme?" Goel asked.

"Kejriwal has never made any report public about pollution caused by vehicles and other sources," he said.

Goel claimed many environmental experts were against the odd-even scheme, and added that it was a "waste" of public expenditure.

The odd-even traffic rationing scheme started at 8.00 am on November 4.

Under the traffic rationing system, private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed to run on roads on odd dates. Those with even numbers will be allowed on even dates. The scheme is scheduled to end on November 15. However, it could be extended.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at ITO was at 434 (severe) on November 4 morning, according to the date from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Centre reviewed the situation in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab. It asked these states to curb air pollution. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba was tasked with monitoring the situation on a daily basis.