Will vaccinate entire adult population with 2nd dose for COVID-19 by November end: HP govt to SC

Representative image.

The top court stayed the orders of high court dated July 7 and 14 by which it had constituted district level committees comprising of deputy commissioner, secretary of district legal service authority and president of district bar association for monitoring COVID-19 situation, after the state government said that it is having demoralising effect on officials.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna, which issued notice on the plea filed by the state government challenging the orders of the High Court, said that pendency of the plea will not preclude the High Court from passing any order under Article 226 with regard to COVID-19 situation.

“When we had constituted a National Task Force on COVID-19, it comprised doctors and experts from across the country but this district level committee comprises people who are secretary, district legal service authority and President of District Bar Association. What are they expected to do,” the bench said.

At the outset, Additional Advocate General Abhinav Mukerji, appearing for the state government said, “We have recently achieved a rare distinction of becoming the first state to vaccinate 100 per cent of our adult population with first dose for COVID-19 and by November end; we will be able to vaccinate entire population with second dose. We have a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent only”.

He said that these committees are having a demoralising effect on the officials, who are working very hard to vaccinate the population as they have to appear before the court on every Wednesday, where many allegations are made against them.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Mukerji said that they had to face a difficult situation in a village called Malana in Kullu district, where people believe themselves to be the original descendants of Aryans and they do not like to be vaccinated.

“They were persuaded to take vaccines after much deliberation. This was the reason for the delay in achieving the target of 100 per cent otherwise we would have achieved much earlier,” Mukerji said. Justice Chandrachud said, “I have been to that village. The villagers are famous for something else also”.

Mukerji said that the state is already doing everything possible to contain the COVID-19 situation and have a number of committees in place like ambulance committee, Oxygen committee, CSIR committee, village level committees consisting of Sarpanch and Asha workers and district level committees.

He said that what the High Court has done is already being done by the State.

The bench said that the committees which have been constituted by the High Court are not expert committees and prima facie the constitution of such committee requires consideration.