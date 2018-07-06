App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will take very serious view of absence of ministers:Karnataka Assembly Speaker

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The absence of several ministers in the Karnataka assembly for the second time in three days drew the ire of the Speaker Ramesh Kumar today, who warned that he would take a 'very serious' view of it.

Noticing Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda laying papers on behalf of the ministers, Kumar sought to know about their whereabouts and said 'it is not fair' on their part to be absent. Gowda said that he would send word to those Ministers.

The Speaker then asked the ruling coalition's chief whip Ganesh Hukkeri to look into it. "Today according to the list of business they had to be present in the House.

The agenda was also sent to them. It is their responsibility to lay the papers. I cannot work like this... I'm sorry," Kumar said. Stating that he was allowing it to happen for one last time, he said "from the next time if Ministers required to be present in the House to present their papers are absent without my permission, I will take a very serious view of it."

Pointing out that only a couple of ministers had taken his permission, he further asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister to advise the Ministers.

On Wednesday, the Speaker had taken strong exception to the absence of several ministers in the House, saying its proceedings cannot be taken "lightly."
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 08:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

