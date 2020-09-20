172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|will-take-bjp-its-allies-to-court-over-unconstitutional-farm-laws-amarinder-singh-5863111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will take BJP, its allies to court over 'unconstitutional' farm laws: Amarinder Singh

The CM questioned the rationale behind putting the “controversial and vicious” Bills, which, he said, was a “blatant encroachment” of the state's powers and control of the agriculture sector, to voice vote, despite strong reservations by the Opposition and inadequate numbers in the House.

PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on September 20 said his government would take the BJP and its allies, including the Akalis, to court over the new “unconstitutional, undemocratic and anti-farmer” laws of the central government.

He said he would fight till his last breath to protect the farmers’ interests in the state.

“We will move the court and fight the draconian legislations as soon as they get the presidential nod and become the law of the land,” he said.

Close

Singh expressed shock at the way the BJP-led Union government “brute-forced” the agriculture Bills through the Rajya Sabha.

related news

The CM questioned the rationale behind putting the “controversial and vicious” Bills, which, he said, was a “blatant encroachment” of the state's powers and control of the agriculture sector, to voice vote, despite strong reservations by the Opposition and inadequate numbers in the House.

Why did the House not go for division of votes on this critical issue, which has even divided the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he asked.

He said his government will not allow the central government, of which the SAD “shamelessly” continues to be a part, to “trample” the rights and interests of farmers through these “cruel” legislations designed to “destroy” the farming community, and Punjab state for which agriculture is its lifeline.

“We stand with the farmers and will do whatever it takes to protect their interests,” he said in a statement here.

“They (BJP and its allies) clearly don't care for what these laws will do to the farmers,” he said, flaying the BJP-led government for “selling” farmers’ interests to big corporates.

Amid an uproar by the opposition, Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

They were passed by Lok Sabha on September 17 . A third bill is yet to be passed in Rajya Sabha.
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Amarinder Singh #Farm Bills #India #Punjab #Rajya Sabha

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.