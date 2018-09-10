Will take along all parties willing to defeat TRS: Congress

The Congress in Telangana said they would take along all parties, including TDP, who were willing to join forces with it to defeat the ruling TRS.

"No problem. All of us will go together if we can dethrone the present rule... those who destroyed Telangana," Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters.

He stated this when asked about TDP making moves to have an alliance with parties like CPI, though Congress had called on all parties to join it to defeat the TRS.

Reddy reiterated his call to all parties, including TDP and non-political organisations, to join forces with Congress to end the 'misrule' of TRS in the state.

"To end this misrule in Telangana, Congress party calls upon all political, non-political forces to join forces.

"Through you (media), we once again call upon students organisations, government employees' organisations, women's associations, all NGOs, civil society organisations and political parties, including TDP to join forces" Reddy told reporters.

The Telangana assembly was dissolved last week as per a recommendation made by the TRS government in the state. The assembly elections were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The premature dissolution of the House has necessitated assembly elections ahead of schedule. There has been speculation whether Congress would have an alliance with TDP, a party born on an anti-Congress plank.

CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy has said the CPI, TDP and Telangana Jana Samithi will enter into a pre-poll alliance in Telangana and would like to have CPI(M) and Congress on board in the anti-TRS front.

TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has left it to the Telangana unit of the party to take a call on the issue of alliance.

The TRS has said it would go it alone in the polls. It however said AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi is a "friendly party". BJP has said the party would go it alone in the assembly polls.