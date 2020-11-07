172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|will-sit-on-dharna-if-delhi-govt-doesnt-compensate-firecracker-traders-for-losses-bjps-vijay-goel-6084311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will sit on dharna if Delhi govt doesn't compensate firecracker traders for losses: BJP's Vijay Goel

Given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, bursting of firecrackers is not favourable "for the large cause of community health", the government had said in its order.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel met firecracker traders here on Saturday and said he will sit on a dharna if the Delhi government does not compensate them for the losses due to the ban imposed on crackers in the city.

He said the Delhi government and police issued scores of licenses in October for selling firecrackers and traders had picked up stock by the time the ban was announced.

Amid rising pollution levels and a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including green crackers, from November 7 to 30.

Close

Given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, bursting of firecrackers is not favourable "for the large cause of community health", the government had said in its order.

related news

Goel, who met traders in Jama Masjid area, said, "Who will compensate the traders and shopkeepers who had purchased firecrackers after getting licences? If the Delhi government does not compensate them for the losses, I will sit on dharna here from tomorrow."

The former Union minister hit out at the Delhi government for not fulfilling its promise to install smog towers, control industrial and road dust, and buy electric buses to help solve the problem of air pollution in the city.

However, the government hastily banned firecrackers, he said.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, 138 licences for firecracker shops were issued this year.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is deteriorating due to rising air pollution. He has termed the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in the city as the "third wave" of the pandemic.

On Friday, Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 7,178 COVID-19 cases which took its tally to 4,23,831.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.