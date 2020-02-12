App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Will sign trade pact if we can make the right deal': Trump ahead of India visit

Trump is scheduled to make his first visit to India as the president between on February 24-25

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on February 11 said he would sign a trade deal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it was the right one.

Trump is scheduled to make his first visit to India as the US president on February 24-25.

Responding to a question on a potential trade deal with India, Trump said that he will do it, if "we can make the right deal".

The two countries have been trying to reach a limited trade pact with lower tariffs, but talks have run into problems over issues with data privacy and e-commerce controls.

He also said that he is looking forward to his visit to India where millions of people would welcome him.

"I look forward to going to India," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, a day after the White House announced that he will be travelling to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. He's a great gentleman," Trump said in response to a question.

Trump said that he spoke to PM Modi over the weekend and during the conversation, the prime minister told him that millions and millions of people would welcome him from the airport to the cricket stadium.

(With inputs from Reuters and PTI)

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #India #trade #trade deal #United States #World News

