Will remain isolated, says Sachin Tendulkar after getting discharged from hospital following COVID-19 recovery

Sachin Tendulkar | Former Indian cricketer on March 27 had announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after showing mid symptoms. On April 2 master blaster was hospitalised as a precautionary measures days after testing positive for the novel virus.

Former India team cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital on April 8. He has returned to his Mumbai home, where he will continue to isolate himself, Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27. He got admitted to a hospital six days later as a “precautionary measure”.

The former cricketer posted a message on his Twitter account to inform his fans and well-wishers about his recovery and homecoming.

Thanking the medical staff, Tendulkar wrote: “I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it.”

“I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances,” he added.

Tendulkar had returned to the pitch in March for the Road Safety World Series, which was graced by many former stars of world cricket.

So far, four members of the India Legends squad, namely, Sachin Tendulkar, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan have confirmed that they tested COVID-19 positive days after the tournament concluded.