Will psychological autopsy in Burari deaths lead to new revelations?

The mysterious death of 11 people in Burari has left the Delhi police baffled and hunting for clues. The police has now decided to conduct a psychological autopsy to wipe the mist off a rather hazy picture.

On July 1, the eldest member of the family, 77-year-old Narayani Bhatia, was found strangled in her house in Delhi’s Burari area, along with 10 other members of the family, who were found hanging. They were gagged, blindfolded, had cotton buds in their ears and hands tied. The police had also found a diary with detailed instructions for mass salvation which included the process to conduct the hangings, and has now decided to conduct a psychological autopsy.

According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), conducting a psychological autopsy would involve collecting information on the deceased through structured interviews of family members, friends and relatives as well as healthcare personnel. Information is also collected from healthcare and psychiatric records. Recent psychological autopsy studies have been used to better estimate the role of various risk factors that led to suicide.

Fundamentally, psychological autopsy helps in identifying the factors that led to suicide. It can be approached in two ways. First, if the victim happened to be facing mental health issues, then his/her psychiatrist can be interviewed and the treatment can be reassessed. If the victim didn’t face any mental disorder, then friends and family are interrogated in order to gain more insight into the victim’s psyche.

The technique is mostly used in cases where the cause of death is uncertain – whether the individual committed suicide or not – which is also the case with the Burari deaths.

This technique was first used in 1987 in a criminal case in Florida where a mother was charged with abetting the suicide of her daughter. Since that time, the technique has been used in various whodunits. In India, the technique has been used in:

1. Sunanda Pushkar death case: The Special Investigation Team which was formed to probe the case conducted psychological autopsy to determine the ‘marital discord’ between Pushkar and her husband, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Structural interviews of her family and friends were conducted to identify Pushkar’s psyche before she died, the Indian Express has reported.

2. Nithari killings: Forensic psychologists were deployed to investigate the notorious Nithari killings that came to light in 2006. Nineteen bodies — some of them mutilated — were recovered from the house of Moninder Singh Pandher in Noida.

Various psychologists have also pointed out that a major drawback of this technique is structural bias, where the investigator’s opinions are coloured by his/her own interpretation and experiences, The Quint has reported.

However, the NCBI suggests that more than 90 percent of completed suicides have suffered from usually co-morbid mental disorders, most of them mood disorders and/or substance use disorders. Furthermore, they revealed the remarkable undertreatment of these mental disorders, often despite contact with psychiatric or other health care services.