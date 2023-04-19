 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will provide plants for free at people's doorstep to improve Delhi's green cover: Gopal Rai

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Gopal Rai told PTI in an interview that a team is being set up to identify plant species that have a high mortality rate after transplantation and to ascertain the impact of soil type and other factors on the translocated trees in a bid to improve their survival rate.

The Delhi government plans to provide small plants and pots free of cost at people's doorstep to enhance the green cover in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

He told PTI in an interview that a team is being set up to identify plant species that have a high mortality rate after transplantation and to ascertain the impact of soil type and other factors on the translocated trees in a bid to improve their survival rate.

According to the latest India State of Forest Report, Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88 per cent to 23.06 per cent of its geographical area.

However, Rai said the government is planning alternative models such as urban farming to improve the green cover as Delhi will hit the saturation point at some point.