Will pray for health, safety of those engaged in combating coronavirus: PM Modi

In a series of tweets, he greeted people on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on festivals, most of which mark the beginning of the new year, and said on this Navratra, he will pray for those engaged in combating coronavirus.
In a series of tweets, he greeted people on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba."We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a new year as per our traditional calendar. May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives," the prime minister said.
We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar.
Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020
He also said that as Navratri begins from Wednesday, he would pray for the good health, safety and success of those engaged in combating the deadly virus."Over the years, I have been worshipping Maa (Durga). This time I pray for the health, safety and success of all the nurses, doctors, medical staff, policemen and media personnel who are engaged in the fight against coronavirus," Modi said.
