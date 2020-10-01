172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|will-pm-modi-hold-another-namaste-trump-rally-asks-p-chidambaram-after-us-president-questions-indias-covid-19-figures-5911861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will PM Modi hold another Namaste Trump rally, asks P Chidambaram after US President questions India's COVID-19 figures

Donald Trump, during the first presidential debate ahead of the US polls, raised questions over the credibility of India's COVID-19 tally.

Moneycontrol News

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on October 1 took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him, in a tweet, if he would hold another 'Namaste Trump' rally to honour his 'dear friend' after US President Donald Trump questioned the credibility of India's COVID-19 figures.

"Will Mr Modi hold another 'Namaste Trump!' rally to honour his dear friend?" he asked, taking a dig at PM Modi over the grand event held in Ahmedabad during the US President's India visit in February.

Chidambaram's dig came after Trump, during the first presidential debate ahead of the US polls, raised questions over the credibility of India's COVID-19 tally, claiming that it was among the countries that do not accurately disclose the number of deaths due to the pandemic.

Chidambaram tweeted:

During the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad in February, the US President had announced three defence deals and had called PM Modi a 'tough negotiator' while saying that America "will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people."
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

