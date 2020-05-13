App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will not go ahead with payment service without complying with all norms: WhatsApp Inc to SC

WhatsApp Inc said this before a bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which was hearing through video-conferencing a plea seeking directions to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the RBI to ban the US-based firm's operations in the unified payment interface (UPI) ecosystem on its current model.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp Inc told the Supreme Court Wednesday that it will not go ahead with the payment service scheme without complying with all the regulations that are in force in India.

WhatsApp Inc said this before a bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which was hearing through video-conferencing a plea seeking directions to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the RBI to ban the US-based firm's operations in the unified payment interface (UPI) ecosystem on its current model.

"Kapil Sibal, senior counsel appearing for Respondent No.3 - WhatsApp Inc, makes a statement on behalf of his client that they will not go ahead with the payments' scheme without complying with all the regulations in force," the bench, also comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and Hrishikesh Roy, noted in its order.

Close

The apex court issued notices to the Centre, WhatsApp Inc and others asking them to file their responses on the plea.

related news

"Issue notice returnable after three weeks," the bench said.

The plea, filed by Delhi-based think tank Good Governance Chambers, said that in February 2018 NPCI had accorded permission to WhatsApp Inc to provide its payment services under the UPI ecosystem.

The plea has alleged that WhatsApp Inc, for the purpose of providing payment service, has not launched a 'dedicated app' for UPI enabled transactions but has embedded its 'messaging app' with UPI enabled feature.

"Therefore the Respondent no. 3 (WhatsApp Inc) operates on a model wherein a social app has been bundled with the UPI enabled payment feature," the plea claimed, adding that this poses huge risk to the financial data of users.

It alleged that data sharing policy of WhatsApp Inc is "inconsistent and non-compliant" with the applicable laws and guidelines issued by the NPCI and Reserve Bank of India and therefore, it cannot be permitted to operate under the UPI system.

The plea has sought a direction to the NPCI to ensure a change of existing model of operations of WhatsApp Inc so that it is consistent with the scheme of UPI payment system.

It said that NPCI and RBI should be directed not to permit WhatsApp Inc to offer its UPI payment service through its messaging app and rather ensure its operation only through a separate dedicated app.

The plea has also sought directions for NPCI and RBI to run extensive user awareness campaign to educate them about data security and protect them against any online fraud.

The bench has tagged the plea with another pending petition in the apex court which has claimed that WhatsApp has not fully complied with RBI's circular which prescribed data localisation norms.

During the earlier hearing in the pending plea, WhatsApp had told the apex court that it is conducting a trial run of its payment service and will comply with the RBI norms on data localisation before launching the full service.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court #WhatsApp Inc

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: PM CARES Fund trust allocates Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: PM CARES Fund trust allocates Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | 9 hospitals approved to join WHO's Solidarity Trial to find treatment for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | 9 hospitals approved to join WHO's Solidarity Trial to find treatment for COVID-19

More than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt

More than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.