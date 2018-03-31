App
Mar 31, 2018 10:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will not contest 2019 LS polls, says Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda today said he will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda today said he will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Janata Dal Secular president also indicated that  his grandson Prajwal Revanna may contest in his place from  Hassan, if public decides and no other senior leaders of the party was willing to take it up.

"I have decided not to contest for parliament  (election), I have asked all leaders from our district if they would like to contest for parliament. They will be given first preference," Gowda told reporters in Hassan.

Pointing out that several party leaders have expressed their unwillingness, he said "What should I do, I have completed 85 years (age)."

"My honest opinion is that I want to send Prajwal Revanna to parliament, but people will decide."

"Prajwal is educated and has the capability, but some times he easily gets upset, it is common..," he added.

Prajwal, son of Gowda's elder son and senior JD(S)  leader H D Revanna, who was until recently involved in party  activities as a worker in Hassan district, the family's home  turf, was in November appointed state general secretary.

The appointment was then seen as a push to the  political aspirations of Prajwal, who has been openly  demanding a party ticket for the May 12 assembly elections.

Gowda, however, has repeatedly maintained that only  two members from his family - Revanna and Kumaraswamy - will  be contesting the polls, in an attempt to wipe out the  "father-sons party" label attached to the JD(S).

Despite Kumaraswamy, JDS state chief and Gowda's  other son, also reiterating the stand on the number of family  members contesting on the party's ticket, mixed signals are  being sent out from within the family.

Until recently, Anita, Kumaraswamy's wife, had also  reportedly expressed her interest in contesting from  Channapatna, from where she lost the last time, if the party  leadership agrees to it.

