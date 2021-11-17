MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Will not accept if National Education Policy is forced on states: Bengal Education minister

Critics of the National Education Policy have pointed out that stress on teaching all subjects in the mother tongue including in technical institutes as well as stress on the classical language Sanskrit may prove detrimental.

PTI
November 17, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu also said the state is also mulling to recruit around 15,000 teachers under School Service Commission (SSC). Representative image.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu also said the state is also mulling to recruit around 15,000 teachers under School Service Commission (SSC). Representative image.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said on November 16 that the state government won't accept attempts by the Centre to force the National Education Policy (NEP) on the state as Bengal has its own culture and education system. Basu warned that since education is on the concurrent list, the Centre should not ram its own point of view through th new policy.

In the "constitution, education is on the concurrent list. It is a delicate subject; if the BJP government tries to take a 'Tughlaqi' (whimsical) approach, we won't accept it. Wherever we have something to say, we will place our views, and whatever can be accepted, we will accept it. We will move as per the directions of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he told reporters.

Critics of the NEP have pointed out that stress on teaching all subjects in the mother tongue including in technical institutes as well as stress on the classical language Sanskrit may prove detrimental.

Basu also said the state is also mulling to recruit around 15,000 teachers under School Service Commission (SSC). "There are some legal issues. We are working as per the directions of the Court. Six officers of SSC are regularly hearing complaints and addressing them. We will then submit that list of complaints to the Court. We are hopeful that we can recruit around 15,000 teachers under SSC in the future," he said.
PTI
Tags: #India #west bengal
first published: Nov 17, 2021 08:58 am

