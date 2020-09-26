172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|will-make-water-supply-in-delhi-as-good-as-in-developed-countries-cm-arvind-kejriwal-5887831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also dismissed allegations that water supply in Delhi was being privatised.

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government would make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries and it is hiring a consultant for this purpose. He also dismissed allegations that water supply in Delhi was being privatised.

"Some opposition leaders are saying water supply in Delhi is being privatised. It can never happen and I assure you this," the chief minister said.

"We are hiring a consultant to tell us how to improve water supply management and ensure that not even a drop of water is wasted," Kejriwal said during a digital press conference.

He said that in the capital cities of developed nations, water is available round-the-clock with proper pressure and there is no need for a submersible pump.

"We will make it happen in Delhi. The city's water supply will be as good as in developed nations," Kejriwal said, adding that accountability should be fixed for each drop of water and there should not be any wastage.

The chief minister also informed in the press briefing that the Delhi government was in talks with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for increasing water availability in the national capital.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 01:55 pm

