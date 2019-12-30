Will make Delhi pollution-free in next five years: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 30 promised to make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing his third town hall meeting at Durgapuri chowk in West Jyothi Nagar, Kejriwal said his government took a number of steps to tackle pollution and managed to reduce it by 25 percent.

"But if re-elected, I will make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years," Kejriwal said.

Responding to a question, Kejriwal also promised to make bus rides free for students after elections.