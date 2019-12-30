Will make Delhi pollution-free in next five years: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing his third town hall meeting at Durgapuri chowk in West Jyothi Nagar, Kejriwal said his government took a number of steps to tackle pollution and managed to reduce it by 25 percent
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 30 promised to make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections.
Addressing his third town hall meeting at Durgapuri chowk in West Jyothi Nagar, Kejriwal said his government took a number of steps to tackle pollution and managed to reduce it by 25 percent.
"But if re-elected, I will make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years," Kejriwal said.
Responding to a question, Kejriwal also promised to make bus rides free for students after elections."After the election finishes and the government comes to power again, we will do it (make bus rides free) for students also," Kejriwal said.