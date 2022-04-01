English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Will intensify efforts to bypass dollar-based payment system: Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov

    Soon after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said Russia is exploring ways to bypass impediments for bilateral trade with its allies and partners.

    PTI
    April 01, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    Russia has developed a system to engage in trade in national currencies with countries like India and efforts to move away from the dollar-based payment system will intensify, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. Soon after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said Russia is exploring ways to bypass impediments for bilateral trade with its allies and partners.

    Lavrov said a rupee-rouble payment system for trade with India was put into place earlier and it could be strengthened further. "More and more transactions will be done using national currencies and bypassing dollar-based system," he told a select group of reporters.

    ALSO READ: If India wants to buy anything from Russia, we are ready to discuss it, says Sergey Lavrov

    Asked about India's plan to buy discounted Russian oil, Lavrov said Moscow is ready to provide anything that New Delhi wants to buy. The Russian Foreign Minister also complimented India for its position on the Ukraine crisis, saying it follows an independent foreign policy.

    He said Russia is committed to continue with India its cooperation in defence sector.
    PTI
    Tags: #International Trade #Russia #S Jaishankar #Sergey Lavrov
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 05:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.