 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Will India, China defence ministers’ meeting lead to a thaw in border row?

Pranay Sharma
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu will meet his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on April 27, the day the defence ministers’ meet of the SCO begins. Ahead of the meeting, on April 23, senior Indian and Chinese military officials held another round of talks to defuse the situation in eastern Ladakh.

On April 23, ahead of the defence ministers’ meeting, senior Indian and Chinese military officials held another round of talks to defuse the situation in eastern Ladakh.

Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu and his Indian counterpart and host, Rajnath Singh, are likely to look for an early resolution to the military stand-off between the two sides at their border since May 2020, when they meet in Delhi this week.

Li is coming to India to attend the two-day defence ministers’ meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that begins on April 27. He is likely to meet Singh on that day itself.

On April 23, ahead of the defence ministers’ meeting, senior Indian and Chinese military officials held another round of talks to defuse the situation in eastern Ladakh.

There were reports that the Indian side pressed strongly for troop disengagement at the Depsang Bulge area and Charding Ninglung Nallah.