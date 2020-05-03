Time to re-open Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal asserting govt will follow centre's guidelines

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi government will implement the centre's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxation and allow government and private offices to open from May 4 but the suspension of travel by flight, metro and bus will continue.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue in the national capital.

The chief minister said that Delhi goverment offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength while private offices can operate with up to 33 percent strength.

"The time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," Kejriwal said, adding that his administration is in talks to open all of Delhi except for the containment zones.

Kejriwal also said that self-employed people like domestic helps, plumbers and other technicians will be allowed from May 4. Kejriwal also said that marriage functions will be allowed if they are attended by no more than 50 people while funerals can be attended by no more than 20 people.

"We are suggesting to the Union government that all containment zones should remain sealed. Rest they can start terming as green zones. Shops can be opened on an odd-even basis. Even after complete lifting of lockdown, if a few cases increase, we are prepared to handle that as well," Kejriwal said.