App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will implement economic committee's suggestions soon: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The Goa government has allowed industrial estates to resume operations in the state in an attempt to restart economic activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI
File image: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
File image: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the state government will start implementing the suggestions made by the economic revival committee in the next two months.

The Goa government has allowed industrial estates to resume operations in the state in an attempt to restart economic activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministers in-charge of various departments will be briefed about the report, which has touched upon all sectors and has considered recommendations made by the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) among others, Sawant said.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

The implementation of the report would begin in the next two months, he said.

"The Economic Revival Committee has suggested some short, medium and long-term measures," he said, adding that all industries should flourish once the COVID-19 pandemic abates.

The committee has not asked for any financial package for industries, the Chief Minister said.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, chairman of the committee Shivanand Salgaoncar said, "We have submitted the report. Our term is over, it is for the government to take a decision on the report now."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Goa #India #Pramod Sawant

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Centre not to approve state amendments to labour laws in 'current form’: Labour minister

Centre not to approve state amendments to labour laws in 'current form’: Labour minister

Congress leader moves SC seeking to intervene in case of miseries faced by migrant labourers

Congress leader moves SC seeking to intervene in case of miseries faced by migrant labourers

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.