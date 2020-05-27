Will implement economic committee's suggestions soon: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the state government will start implementing the suggestions made by the economic revival committee in the next two months.

The Goa government has allowed industrial estates to resume operations in the state in an attempt to restart economic activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministers in-charge of various departments will be briefed about the report, which has touched upon all sectors and has considered recommendations made by the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) among others, Sawant said.

The implementation of the report would begin in the next two months, he said.

"The Economic Revival Committee has suggested some short, medium and long-term measures," he said, adding that all industries should flourish once the COVID-19 pandemic abates.

The committee has not asked for any financial package for industries, the Chief Minister said.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, chairman of the committee Shivanand Salgaoncar said, "We have submitted the report. Our term is over, it is for the government to take a decision on the report now."

