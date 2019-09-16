Will go to Srinagar if required: Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Terming locals' allegations, that they are finding it difficult to approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, "very very serious", Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on September 16 said that he would himself visit Srinagar if required.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by CJI Gogoi said that the apex court is bound to take serious note of the allegation and also asked the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to file a report on the same.

"If you are saying so, we are bound to take serious note of it. Tell us why it is very difficult for people to approach the high court. Is anybody stopping the people from going to the high court? It is very very serious," said the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for two child rights activists, told the bench that it is very difficult for people in the state to access the high court there.

"You are saying that you cannot go to the high court. We have called a report from Chief Justice of the high court. If required, I will myself go there," the CJI said, while requesting the Chief Justice of the high court to file report.

The bench, however, warned that if the allegations are found to be incorrect then the petitioners should be ready to face consequences.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir government, told the bench that all the courts in the state are functioning and even the Lok Adalats have been conducted there.

The bench was considering a PIL seeking apex court's intervention on the issue of detention of children in Kashmir.

The plea has been filed child rights expert Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha against the illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of state

The plea contended that all persons below the age of 18 years who have been detained be identified through an age census.

Seeking directions that illegally detained children be produced before the Juvenile Justice Committee of the high court, the plea has also sought compensation fro them.