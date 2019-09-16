App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will go to Srinagar if required: Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

The Supreme Court was hearing a peition seeking the apex court's intervention on the issue of detention of children in Kashmir.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
CJI Ranjan Gogoi
CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Terming locals' allegations, that they are finding it difficult to approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, "very very serious", Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on September 16 said that he would himself visit Srinagar if required.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by CJI Gogoi said that the apex court is bound to take serious note of the allegation and also asked the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to file a report on the same.

"If you are saying so, we are bound to take serious note of it. Tell us why it is very difficult for people to approach the high court. Is anybody stopping the people from going to the high court? It is very very serious," said the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.

Close

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for two child rights activists, told the bench that it is very difficult for people in the state to access the high court there.

related news

"You are saying that you cannot go to the high court. We have called a report from Chief Justice of the high court. If required, I will myself go there," the CJI said, while requesting the Chief Justice of the high court to file report.

The bench, however, warned that if the allegations are found to be incorrect then the petitioners should be ready to face consequences.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir government, told the bench that all the courts in the state are functioning and even the Lok Adalats have been conducted there.

The bench was considering a PIL seeking apex court's intervention on the issue of detention of children in Kashmir.

The plea has been filed child rights expert Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha against the illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of state

The plea contended that all persons below the age of 18 years who have been detained be identified through an age census.

Seeking directions that illegally detained children be produced before the Juvenile Justice Committee of the high court, the plea has also sought compensation fro them.

With inputs from PTI

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Article 370 #CJI Ranjan Gogoi #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.