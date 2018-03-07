App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 06, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will give special status to Andhra Pradesh if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said the party will grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh if voted to power in 2019, even as the AAP too extended its support to the demand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said the party will grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh if voted to power in 2019, even as the AAP too extended its support to the demand.

"We will give special category status to Andhra Pradesh. It's the first thing we will do after coming to power in 2019," he told a group of party workers who protested at Jantar Mantar demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

"I am confident that if we stand together we will convince the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that what is due to the people of Andhra Pradesh should be given to them," he added.

He later tweeted: "It is my belief that if the opposition stands united on this issue, we can force the BJP Govt to do justice to the people of Andhra."

related news

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti, who also joined the protest, said he had come to extend support on "behalf" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"I have come with the Delhi chief minister's message of support. The AAP will support the Congress wherever they raise this demand, be it inside or outside Parliament," he said.

Though the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is part of the NDA government at the Centre, its leaders are protesting against the central government for "neglecting Andhra Pradesh". The opposition YSR Congress Party has announced that all its five MPs would resign on April 6 if the demand was not met.

The demand was raised after erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated.

The protesters claim that the bifurcation caused a huge revenue deficit for the successor Andhra Pradesh.

The Centre announced a "special package" in 2016 for Andhra, but the TDP government claimed no funds have been released under the package.

This has turned the focus back on special category status for AP.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC