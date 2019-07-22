App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will give Rs 10 lakh to all 2,000 families in my birth village, says Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

He also declared that permanent houses will be constructed for each family and an underground drainage system will be developed for the entire village

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is often said charity begins at home. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao certainly seems to live by the folk wisdom.

In an announcement on July 22, K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, said the state government will give Rs 10 lakh to all the 2,000 families living in Chintamadaka village.

The village, in Siddipet district, happens to be KCR’s birthplace and is said to hold a special place in his heart.

On his one-day visit to his native village, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief announced, "I was born in this village of Siddipet district and I owe it to the public of Chintamadaka village. I will sanction the amount immediately."

He also declared that permanent houses will be constructed for each family and an underground drainage system will be developed for the entire village.

Instructing all district officials to finish the work in six months’ time, KCR told mediapersons that Chintamadaka village will be developed as a ‘role model’ in the state and will become a “gold chunk”, The Hans India has reported.

The CM said he would visit after six months and inaugurate all completed schemes, including the construction of function halls, road network and drinking water supply.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #India #K Chandrashekar Rao #Telangana #Telangana Rashtra Samithi

