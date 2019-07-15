App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will give free safety kits to sanitation workers in Delhi, announces Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Delhi Jal Board at Talkatora Stadium, he said it feels dejected to hear about the deaths of sanitation workers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 15 said his government will give free safety kits to sanitation workers in the national capital.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Delhi Jal Board at Talkatora Stadium, he said it feels dejected to hear about the deaths of sanitation workers.

"We are concerned about the lives of sanitation workers and will give free safety kits to those working in Delhi so that no mishaps happen," Kejriwal said.

Close

Around 4,000 workers joined the workshop.

"We have organised one-day workshop to enhance the skills of sanitation workers and make them aware about the use of safety kits. There are around 12,000 sanitation workers with DJB and around 4,000 joined the workshop," said Vice Chairman of DJB Dinesh Mohaniya.

"Earlier, there were only 50 percent sewer lines in Delhi and in our tenure, it has gone up to 80 percent," the chief minister claimed.

Kejriwal also spoke about the work done by his government on potable water supply in the city.

"In the last 70 years, only 58 percent colonies in Delhi had the facility of potable water supply lines but we have increased it to 93 percent and in the next one year, every colony would have it," he said.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.