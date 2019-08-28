Will give a 'fitting reply' to Pakistan if they try to attack us: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on August 28 said India will give a “fitting reply” to those who try to attack the country. His remarks come amid brewing tensions between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 provisions that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“India has never attacked any country. We'll not attack anyone, but if anyone tries to attack us, we will give them a fitting reply which they will not forget in their lifetime,” Naidu said at an even in Vishakhapatnam.

Reiterating the government’s stand that Kashmir is an integral part of India, Naidu said, “We don’t want to interfere in anybody’s internal affairs. But we don’t want others also to interfere in our internal affairs by talking about Kashmir.”

He accused Pakistan of funding terrorism against India. He said, “One of our neighbours is aiding, funding and training terrorists continuously, without realizing the damage they are doing to humanity and also the damage they are going to inflict on themselves in the coming future, they should understand that.”

His remarks came a day after Pakistan said that it was considering shutting its airspace for India as well as trade routes that pass through the country for Indo-Afghan trade. There were also reports of Pakistan deploying over 100 SSG Commandos at the LoC in a bid to take action against the Indian Army.