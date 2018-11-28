App
India
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will gherao Parliament if Centre doesn't bring law to stop sealing in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister also lashed out at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for doing "drama" over the sealing issue and challenged him to de-seal shops across the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of a 'gherao' of Parliament if the Centre does not bring a law to stop sealing in Delhi before the Winter Session.

The AAP leader also said he will go with people to 'gherao' the residences of the seven Delhi's BJP MPs on the issue.

Three municipal corporations are demolishing and sealing properties found in violation of the provisions of the Delhi Master Plant 2021 and Unified Building Bylaws-2016 on the instruction of a monitoring committee.

There is only one solution to stop sealing in the national capital This is bringing an ordinance by the Centre, Kejriwal said addressing a 'Mahapanchayat'.

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence from December 11.

"Before the next session (Winter) of Parliament, we will have to do two things. We will have to gherao the Parliament and houses of all BJP MPs. I will go with you. I am the chief minister for you...If I do not go, what is the purpose of being the CM," Kejriwal told participants of the Mahapanchayat.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court dropped the contempt case against Tiwari but deprecated his action of breaking a civic agency seal at a premises in his constituency's Gokalpur area.

"Manoj Tiwari is doing just drama...If he has guts, he the should de-seal shops across Delhi. This is not the way. Even people know that he is doing drama..."Kejriwal said.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 09:42 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics

