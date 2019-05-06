Will form a strong government: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav warned on May 6 that if the Congress or the BJP come to power, the two parties would deprive the common people of basic necessities. "The BJP had promised good days, respect for farmers, security and safety of women. We have come up with a big alliance to make a strong government," Yadav said at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district. "Let's join hands and construct a new India."

The SP president blamed the Congress for the backwardness of the country even after seven decades of Independence.

"The BJP and Congress are not good. If these parties are elected, they will construct their houses and toilets, while common people will be deprived of everything," Yadav said.

The former chief minister also hit out Prime Minister Narendra Modi after former BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination from the Varanasi constituency was rejected.

"He (Modi) came as a tea seller and became a watchman. The government kneeled in front of a soldier in Varanasi," Yadav said.

"It seems that Narendra Modi is not the PM, but publicity minister. He has not fulfilled any of his promises that he made during 2014 general election," he said.

"The people of the country want a new government as the old PM has been failed. The act of terrorism has increased during BJP government," he added.

Maharajganj goes to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 19.