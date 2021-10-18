Will find proper solution to problems being faced by transporters amid COVID-19: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on October 18 said a proper solution will be worked out to address various problems and financial crisis being faced by transporters in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of the Maharashtra State Truck, Tempo, Tankers and Bus Transport Federation at the Sahyadri Guest House here. He also gave directions to the state finance, transport and police departments to find a suitable solution to various demands of the transporters.

The transporters' delegation put forth various demands, including exemption from the annual motor vehicle tax and business tax, complete exemption of motor tax on vehicles transporting passengers to schools and religious places, and a provision of parking spaces for vehicles and buses across the state.

The transport federation also demanded reduction of tax on air-conditioned buses transporting workers, lifting of the 10 to 16-hour ban on the entry of heavy and heavy vehicles in major cities of the state, cancellation of expired pending transport cases, and reduction of police powers to inspect public service vehicles.

Thackeray said the Urban Development Department would be informed about the need for adequate parking of buses and trucks in cities and spaces would be planned for the purpose. He also asked officials to plan setting up of trauma care centres at various check posts.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that a proper solution will be worked out immediately in the case of transporters in the state who are facing financial crisis due to COVID-19,” a statement from the Chief minister's Office said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Transport Minister Anil Parab, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge, Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey and others were present in the meeting.

“There was a positive discussion in the meeting on resolving various issues of transporters in the state,” Sharad Pawar tweeted after the meeting.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

Transport Federation president Prasanna Patwardhan, vice president Mahendra Lule and general secretary Dayanand Natekar were also present in the meeting.