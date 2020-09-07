Will expand tele-ICU services across state, says Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra will expand tele-ICU services across the state to provide timely intensive care unit (ICU) treatment to more COVID-19 patients, according to state health minister Rajesh Tope.

Launching the service for hospitals in Solapur, Jalna and Aurangabad districts on September 6, Tope they will “soon take up the matter” with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to expand the service across Maharashtra, the Hindu BusinessLine reported.

“State-of-the-art technology for health facilities is the need of the hour,” Tope said. He added that the death rate in the state was a matter of concern and special efforts are being made to reduce the COVID-19 death rate to below 1 percent.

A tele-ICU setup comprises of a critical care team which uses IT and communication tech to guide doctors treating patients in rural areas and inaccessible hospitals. It is expected to make up for the shortage in medical specialists across Maharashtra, provide treatment to critically ill patients and reduce mortality, the report noted.

The services in rural Maharashtra comes after similar facilities were first launched in Bhiwandi (Thane district) in August by the Medscape India Foundation. Tope had in June said the service was being pilot tested in the six districts.

With over 9.07 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, as per the Health Ministry's latest update. Maharashtra recorded more than 23,350 COVID-19 cases on September 6, the highest single-day spike ever for an Indian state.

Meanwhile India's COVID-19 tally surged past that of Brazil on September 7 making it the second worst-affected country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The caseload in India increased to 42 lakh after the country reported 90,802 cases in the previous 24-hour period. Brazil's tally currently stands at 41.3 lakh. India has reported 71,642 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far -- significantly less than Brazil's death toll of 1.2 lakh. With 62.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, only the United States now has more recorded infections than India.

Globally, more than 2.7 crore infections and over 8.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.