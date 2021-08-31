MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Will ensure full compliance of SC order in Supertech case: Noida Authority

Action will also be insured against the then officials of Noida Authority and the real estate group after an inquiry as per procedures, the officer said.

PTI

The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it will ensure full compliance with the Supreme Court's order on demolishing Supertech's two 40-storey illegal towers.

Noida Authority's Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari said the Authority will also ensure action against department's officials who are found guilty of violating rules in the episode.

The senior IAS officer, who joined the Noida Authority as its CEO in July 2019, said the violations in the Supertech's Emerald Court housing project occurred between 2004 and 2012 after which the matter reached the Allahabad High Court and eventually the Supreme Court.

The sanctions from the Noida Authority in this project were made from 2004 to 2012. In 2012, the high court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers on a petition of residents but in 2014, the builder had secured a stay on the high court's order with the Supreme Court giving its final order to demolish the two towers today, Maheshwari said.

Once we get the order, we will have it studied for ensuring detailed action and full compliance of the Supreme Court order on the demolition of the twin towers in a time-bound manner, she told PTI.

Close

Related stories

Action will also be insured against the then officials of Noida Authority and the real estate group after an inquiry as per procedures, the officer said.

The CEO also flagged that the matter was brought to the notice of senior officials later and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against an erring officer.

An official had been attending court meetings for seven years but did not bring it to the notice of senior officers in time. Departmental action has been initiated against the official, she said.

The demolition order was passed by an SC bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah, which also said the construction of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers having 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with the Noida Authority.

The bench said the demolition exercise of the twin towers be carried out within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert agency, and the cost of the entire exercise has to be borne by Supertech Ltd.

The apex court also ordered that Supertech refund the entire amount of home buyers with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.
PTI
Tags: #India #Noida Authority #Real Estate #Supertech #Supreme Court
first published: Aug 31, 2021 09:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.