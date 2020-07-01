Our hard-work enabled millions of Indians to express joy, creativity: TikTok CEO tells employees after India bans 59 Chinese apps

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has written a letter addressing the Indian employees of the Chinese online video sharing platform TikTok, which was recently banned by the government over security concerns.

In a post titled “A message to our employees in India”, he said on July 1: “Our platform has encountered an unfortunate challenge in India. However, we stay resolved and committed to our mission, and are working with stakeholders to address their concerns. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and places the highest importance on user privacy and integrity.”

He added: “Since 2018, we have worked hard to ensure that over 200 million users in India are able to express their joy and creativity. Our daily audience of millions of users in India have come to rely on the joy and inspiration that TikTok provides every day in a unique and democratized environment.”

To alleviate the job security concerns of TikTok India employees, Mayer, who is also the COO of ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, said: “Our employees are our biggest strength, and their well-being is our topmost priority. We have also assured more than 2,000 strong workforce that we will do everything in our power to restore the positive experiences and opportunities that they can be proud of.”

TikTok was among the 59 Chinese apps which were banned by the Indian government on June 29, Monday. The long list of discontinued apps include popular titles such as Shareit, CamScanner, Club Factory, UVideo, Helo, UCBrowser, Xender, Shein, WeChat, among others.

The move came as the IT Ministry said that it had "received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps… for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside India."

The listed apps "are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," MeitY said in a statement.