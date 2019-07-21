App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will do best to ensure no harm comes to pride and honour of our jawans, says Rajnath Singh

The defence minister also felicitated the war widows present on the occasion, including those who lost their husbands in the Kargil conflict or in any attack this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lauding the heroes of the Kargil war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 21 said he will do his best to ensure that no harm comes to the pride and honour of the soldiers.

Addressing a gathering of war veterans, Kargil war widows and others at an event held here to commemorate 20 years of Operation Vijay, Singh said, "Whatever we can do to honour our martyrs is less. We honour them and salute the war widows present here. We feel proud of our soldiers."

He also shared his experiences of visiting Drass on July 20, where he paid homage to fallen soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial.

Close

"I can only say this from my side that I will do my best and whatever is possible to ensure that no harm comes to the honour, pride and esteem of our jawans," the defence minister said to a thunderous applause.

related news

He also said a man could compromise with other things, but not with his pride and honour.

"That pride ('swabhiman') could be personal, social or nationalistic ('rashtriya swabhiman'). It was with this sense of pride that 18-year-olds and 20-year-olds had embraced the gallows during the freedom struggle," Singh said.

During his Kargil visit, he was given a detailed presentation on Operation Vijay, the defence minister said.

Operation Vijay was the name given to India's limited war against Pakistan after the neighbouring country infiltrated in 1999.

"I was told about the extraordinary valour and indomitable and fearless spirit of our soldiers, who climbed high-altitude peaks despite knowing that they could be shot from the above by the enemy. And they eventually got the victory for us in Kargil," Singh said.

The defence minister also felicitated the war widows present on the occasion, including those who lost their husbands in the Kargil conflict or in any attack this year.

The programme was organised by Veterans India at a packed NCC Auditorium in the Delhi Cantonment.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #India #Indian Army

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.