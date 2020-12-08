PlusFinancial Times
Will demand 'yes or no' from Amit Shah when we meet him: Farmer leaders

A group of farmer leaders will meet Amit Shah on Tuesday evening, a day before their sixth round of talks with Union ministers slated for Wednesday.

PTI
Dec 8, 2020 / 07:40 PM IST
Farmers listen to a speaker on a blocked highway as they attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad. (File image: Reuters)

Farmers will demand just a "yes or no" to their demands when they meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, their leaders said on Tuesday while claiming their 'Bharat Bandh' against the new farm laws is "successful" and had impact in 25 states.

A group of farmer leaders will meet Shah on Tuesday evening, a day before their sixth round of talks with Union ministers slated for Wednesday.

"There is no midway. We will demand just 'yes' or 'no' from Home Minister Amit Shah at today's meeting," farmer leader Rudru Singh Mansa said at a press conference at the Singhu border.

Mansa claimed the Central government has bowed down before the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Another leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said the 'Bharat Bandh' is successful and the Central government now knows it doesn't have a way out.

The nationwide shudown was observed in around 10,000 places in 25 states, added Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav.

Farmer leaders said the protestors will not go to Burari ground as it is an "open jail" and demanded that Ramlila Ground be given to them. They added that they don't want to trouble the people of Delhi and Haryana.
