Will buyback non-recyclable polythene: Himachal CM

The Himachal Pradesh government will buyback non-recyclable polythene on a fixed price, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the State Environment Leadership Awards here on Wednesday. He said a scheme in this regard would be launched by the state government.

The award ceremony to mark World Environment Day was jointly held by the HP Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE); HP State Pollution Control Board and the departments of environment, science and technology and education.

Thakur flagged off awareness rallies, in which around 600 students from 30 schools of the town participated.

He also unveiled a book, "Compilation of Best Practices on Environmental Excellence", besides other awareness material.

The CM awarded institutions and individuals for promoting environment conservation.

The awards carried a citation, memento and cash prizes from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.