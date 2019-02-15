Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will be tremendous honour to receive 'Bharat Ratna' on my father's behalf: Bhupen Hazarika's son

Tej Hazarika's remarks came in after he had criticised the government over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and had indicated that he might not take the Bharat Ratna on behalf of his father.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Bhupen Hazarika (Image: Wikimedia Commons-Utpal Baruah, UB Photos, www.ubphotos.com)
Bhupen Hazarika (Image: Wikimedia Commons-Utpal Baruah, UB Photos, www.ubphotos.com)
Whatsapp

Tej Hazarika, son of famed Assamese singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, has said he has been invited by the Indian government to accept the Bharat Ratna on behalf of his late father and it will be his "tremendous honour" to receive the country's highest civilian award.

"The Government of India has graciously extended me an invitation to accept the Bharat Ratna for my father. He sacrificed much and devoted selflessly to the cause of a united and progressive India and now he is being recognized for that with this well-deserved award," Tej Hazarika said in a statement issued to PTI in New York.

He said it is a "tremendous honor, for me and my family to be invited" by the Indian government to accept the Bharat Ratna on behalf of his late father.

"It will be my dreamlike privilege to receive it for my father and his fans and followers everywhere. As always, I will strive to follow in my father's footsteps to work to bring light where there is darkness," the statement quoted Tez Hazarika as saying.

On the controversy over his remarks made on February 11 through a Facebook post, Tej Hazarika said, "It is unfortunate that (some) people would completely misinterpret my public February 11th statement regarding the Bharat Ratna itself by sadly misrepresenting my view of it."

In the Facebook post, he had said that his father's name and words are being invoked and celebrated publicly while plans are afoot to pass a "painfully unpopular" Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that is "actually undermining his documented position. It would in reality be in direct opposition to what Bupenda believed in his heart of hearts".

The BJP-led NDA government had brought the bill to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It had triggered massive protests across the Northeast with many organisations and parties claiming that it would have a negative impact on the demography of the region.

Tej Hazarika said, "Although I have lived abroad most of my life, my Indian roots have been strong all along as not only was I born in India (so was my mother and my father and their parents), I have family in India.

Read Also | Citizenship (Amendment) Bill undermines 'documented position' of Bhupen Hazarika: Son

"By upbringing, and through informed reflection, I have always had the highest regard for the Indian republic, its vast diversity and its noble institution of recognizing its exceptional individuals from all backgrounds with civilian awards -- the highest of them being the Bharat Ratna, recently announced for my father, the late Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Meanwhile, the Citizenship Amendment Bill is set to lapse as the 16th Lok Sabha held its last session on February 13.

 
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 01:26 am

tags #Bharat Ratna #Bhupen Hazarika #Current Affairs #India

