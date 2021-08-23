MARKET NEWS

English
Will attend all-party meet on Afghanistan crisis: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
August 23, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that representatives of the ruling TMC in the state would be attending the all-party meeting called by the Centre to discuss the Afghanistan crisis.

The Centre has called for an all-party meeting on August 26 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover.

"We will definitely be attending Thursday's all-party meeting on Afghanistan, called by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)," the TMC supremo told reporters at the state secretariat.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country.

The central government's briefing is expected to focus on India's evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as the government's assessment of the developing situation in Afghanistan.
first published: Aug 23, 2021 06:55 pm

