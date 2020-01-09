Will ask CM Kejriwal 10 questions on Delhi govt's failures: Manoj Tiwari

Speaking at a press conference here, he claimed that Kejriwal has no more achievements to talk about and so is escaping people's questions on dirty water supply, potholed roads, pollution and poor condition of public transport.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on January 9 said he will ask Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ten questions on the failures of the AAP government and expects him to give timely replies.
Speaking at a press conference here, he claimed that Kejriwal has no more achievements to talk about and so is escaping people's questions on dirty water supply, potholed roads, pollution and poor condition of public transport.Tiwari asked the Chief Minister why, in the past five years, his government did not release funds amounting to Rs 20,000 crore due to the municipal corporations.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 05:15 pm