App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will ask CM Kejriwal 10 questions on Delhi govt's failures: Manoj Tiwari

Speaking at a press conference here, he claimed that Kejriwal has no more achievements to talk about and so is escaping people's questions on dirty water supply, potholed roads, pollution and poor condition of public transport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on January 9 said he will ask Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ten questions on the failures of the AAP government and expects him to give timely replies.

Speaking at a press conference here, he claimed that Kejriwal has no more achievements to talk about and so is escaping people's questions on dirty water supply, potholed roads, pollution and poor condition of public transport.

Tiwari asked the Chief Minister why, in the past five years, his government did not release funds amounting to Rs 20,000 crore due to the municipal corporations.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Manoj Tiwari

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.