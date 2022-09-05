English
    Wikipedia execs summoned by IT ministry after Khalistan mention on Arshdeep Singh’s page

    After dropping a catch, the bowler's Wikipedia page changed to say he had been selected to play for the 'Khalistani national cricket team'

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

    Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology summoned top executives of Wikipedia as cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page got modified to reflect false Khalistan associations after the bowler got trolled for dropping a catch in an India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on Sunday.

    The match exceeded expectations as both teams put on a gripping show with Pakistan ultimately prevailing.

    After Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz were dismissed, India seemed in control before the game turned in Pakistan's favour following Singh dropping a catch at a crucial point.

    After the incident, the bowler's Wikipedia page changed to say he had been selected to play for the 'Khalistani national cricket team'.

    Cricketer Virat Kohli dismissed the drop by Singh in a press conference, coming out in support of the bowler by saying that while mistakes are inevitable, players should continue to play.
