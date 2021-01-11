MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Widow gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh for refusing water, iron rod inserted in private parts

The middle-aged woman was found with severe injuries and had reportedly bled for almost two days before her sister took her to a primary health centre.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST

India has reported yet another gangrape case where the woman was brutally tortured and had an iron rod inserted in her private parts.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on January 9 when three men gangraped a widow, reported News18.

They had approached the woman, who lives alone, on the pretext of asking for water. When the woman refused to provide them with it, they barged into her home and gangraped her. They also inserted an iron rod into her private parts.

The middle-aged woman was found with severe injuries and had reportedly bled for almost two days before her sister took her to a primary health centre.

All the three accused, who hail from the same village as that of the gangrape victim, have been arrested by the police.

Close
In January last year, a similar rape incident had sent shockwaves in the country. An iron rod was inserted into the private parts of a 19-year-old rape victim in Nagpur, reminding people of the Nirbhaya gangrape case that took place in Delhi.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #gangrape #India #Madhya Pradesh
first published: Jan 11, 2021 07:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.