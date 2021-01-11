Widow gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh for refusing water, iron rod inserted in private parts

India has reported yet another gangrape case where the woman was brutally tortured and had an iron rod inserted in her private parts.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on January 9 when three men gangraped a widow, reported News18.

They had approached the woman, who lives alone, on the pretext of asking for water. When the woman refused to provide them with it, they barged into her home and gangraped her. They also inserted an iron rod into her private parts.

The middle-aged woman was found with severe injuries and had reportedly bled for almost two days before her sister took her to a primary health centre.

All the three accused, who hail from the same village as that of the gangrape victim, have been arrested by the police.

In January last year, a similar rape incident had sent shockwaves in the country. An iron rod was inserted into the private parts of a 19-year-old rape victim in Nagpur, reminding people of the Nirbhaya gangrape case that took place in Delhi.