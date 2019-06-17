Widespread rainfall expected in Mumbai, Konkan between Tuesday & Thursday: IMD

The India Meteorological Centre predicted widespread rainfall in Mumbai and Konkan regions from Tuesday till Thursday.

However, the Marathwada region, generally considered Maharashtra's foodgrain-producing hub, will have a dry spell till Wednesday and then receive showers in isolated parts, it added.

Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra will receive low to medium intensity showers in some pockets, it said, adding that these would be the first showers of the south-west monsoon.