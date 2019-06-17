App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Widespread rainfall expected in Mumbai, Konkan between Tuesday & Thursday: IMD

However, the Marathwada region, generally considered Maharashtra's foodgrain-producing hub, will have a dry spell till Wednesday and then receive showers in isolated parts, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The India Meteorological Centre predicted widespread rainfall in Mumbai and Konkan regions from Tuesday till Thursday.

Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra will receive low to medium intensity showers in some pockets, it said, adding that these would be the first showers of the south-west monsoon.

South-west monsoon in the state, where several tehsils are reeling under drought, has been delayed this year.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Weather

