Why Yousuf Khan chose ‘Dilip Kumar’ as his screen name

Legendary actor Muhammed Yousuf Khan, known professionally as Dilip Kumar, passed away on July 7 after a prolonged age-related illness. He was 98 years old.

Dilip Kumar’s death marks the end of an era as he was considered one of the last surviving stars of the Hindi film industry's 1940s–1960s 'Golden Age'.

Nicknamed the ‘Tragedy King’, Kumar’s career spanned over five decades with several hits including Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam.

His last big-screen appearance came in the 1998 film Qila. So many young Indians were seen asking on social media why he used the stage name, Dilip Kumar.

Here’s the answer.

Kumar was born in the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area of Peshawar (now in Pakistan) in December 1922. He was the fourth of 12 children to Ayesha and Mohammad Sarwar Khan. His father was a fruit merchant.

The family moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) and then to Deolali near Nashik, Maharashtra. Kumar worked as an assistant in an army canteen in Poona (now Pune) for a while. But once his work contract ended, Kumar moved to Mumbai with some savings to become an actor.

It was in pre-Independence Mumbai that he met actor Ashok Kumar who is credited with introducing Kumar to method acting.

However, it was producer Devika Rani who requested him to change his name to Dilip Kumar when he was offered the lead role in his first film Jwar Bhata in 1944.

In his 2014 autobiography ‘The Substance and the Shadow’, he wrote how and why he opted to use Dilip Kumar as his stage name.

Kumar wrote: “She (Devika Rani) said, quite matter-of-factly: ‘Yousuf, I was thinking about your launch soon as an actor and I felt it would not be a bad idea if you adopted a screen name. You know, a name you would be known by and which will be very appropriate for your audience to relate to and one that will be in tune with the romantic image you are bound to acquire through your screen presence. I thought ‘Dilip Kumar’ was a nice name. It just popped up in my mind when I was thinking about a suitable name for you. How does it sound to you?”

The actor picked it as his stage name which stuck on.

He is a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, as well as the Nishan-e-Imtiaz – one of the highest civil decorations conferred by Pakistan.

Fluent in his first language Hindko, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Marathi and English, among others, Kumar won the 'Best Actor' Filmfare Award at least seven times and was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.